Broncos Schedule: Fun facts about each game on team's 2023 slate
The Denver Broncos have had a chance to digest the 17-game schedule that was just released by the league for the 2023 season.
There are some early storylines to keep tabs on now that we know when the Broncos will play each of the team's on their schedule and though it is quite early in the offseason, it's never too early to make some predictions on how this season could shake out.
Here are some more fun facts about each opponent the Broncos will face this season.
Week 1 and Week 18 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
All-Time Series Record: Raiders lead 71-54-2
The Raiders have won six in a row against the Broncos and eight of the last nine. Former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels is 2-0 against his former team after the Raiders swept the series last year.
The Raiders will turn to a new starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.
The Broncos have faced the Raiders in a season opener eight times and have won five of those games.
The only time the teams have both opened the season against one another and played in the season finale was in 2019. The Raiders won the season opener that year (Vic Fangio's head coaching debut) but the Broncos won the finale, 16-15.
Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders
All-Times Series Record: Broncos lead 8-7
The Commanders are an interesting team that plays in arguably the top division in the NFL. By this time, there is a good chance the team will have new ownership.
The team will likely be turning over the starting quarterback position to second-year player Sam Howell.