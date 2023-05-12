Denver Broncos 2023 schedule officially released, full details here
The NFL has released its full schedule for the 2023 season and we now know exactly when the Denver Broncos will take on each of their opponents this coming year.
The Broncos are coming off of a 5-12 season that was disappointing for all concerned considering the team made a major move to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
That putrid season led to the firing of Nathaniel Hackett, who did not even get through his first season as a head coach.
However, with that 5-12 record, the Broncos will play a last-place schedule. That is supposed to be favorable, but with the parity in the league, that doesn't always happen.
So who will the Broncos play and when will they play them? Let's take a look:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17: Broncos vs. Washington Commanders
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24: Broncos AT Miami Dolphins
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1: Broncos AT Chicago Bears
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8: Broncos vs. N.Y. Jets
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 12: Broncos AT Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22: Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29: Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 13: Broncos AT Buffalo Bills
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19: Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26: Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3: Broncos AT Houston Texans
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10: Broncos AT L.A. Chargers
Week 15: Sat. Dec. 16 OR Sun. Dec. 17: Broncos AT Detroit Lions
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24: Broncos vs. New England Patriots
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31: Broncos vs. L.A. Chargers
Week 18: Sat. Jan. 6 OR Sun. Jan. 7: Broncos AT Las Vegas Raiders
The Broncos do have some interesting games on that schedule, starting with the opener against their bitter rival, Las Vegas. The Raiders have had the Broncos' number in recent years and this will be a huge chance for the team to start the season on a high note.
In Week 5, the Broncos will welcome in the New York Jets and their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
The team did receive a tough draw in Week 6, having to go to Arrowhead Stadium on a short week and then the Broncos and Chiefs play each other in Week 8 as well. The two teams will play twice in 17 days. Hopefully, the Broncos can finally end their losing streak against Kansas City in one of those games.
The Broncos will then get the bye in Week 9, which could be an ideal spot. Following the bye, things get difficult as the team still faces five road tests, most notably a trip to Buffalo in Week 10.
The Broncos ended up with four primetime games so despite how poorly the team has played in recent years, it will still get that national television showcase multiple times.
The Broncos then end the season the same way they begin it, with a game against the Raiders.
Stay tuned to Predominantly Orange as we will cover the 2023 Broncos' schedule from A-Z.