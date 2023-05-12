Broncos Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
The Denver Broncos can officially wash their hands of the 2022 season. We now know not only the team's 2023 opponents but the Broncos' schedule in 2023 as a whole. We're of course circling matchups against divisional opponents, big road games, where the BYE week is placed, and what kind of road the team is facing to get back to the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 over seven years ago.
Let's take a look at the full Denver Broncos schedule in 2023:
Denver Broncos schedule for 2023 NFL season
Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders
Week 3: @ Miami Dolphins
Week 4: @ Chicago Bears
Week 5: vs. New York Jets
Week 6: @ Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)
Week 7: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: @ Buffalo Bills (MNF)
Week 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF)
Week 12: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 13: @ Houston Texans
Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15: @ Detroit Lions
Week 16: vs. New England Patriots (NFL Network prime time)
Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
And now, onto our way-too-early predictions for every game
Predicting every game on the Denver Broncos 2023 schedule
Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Just like the Denver Broncos have had issues beating the Kansas City Chiefs the last handful of years, it's safe to say the Raiders also have had Denver's number. Maybe it's really just Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs that have had Denver's number, but I digress...
The Broncos look like a better team on paper than the Raiders, but these are always going to be tough matchups no matter what. This may come as a shock to some, but the matchup between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season was the first time the Broncos had ever faced off against Jimmy Garoppolo, now the starter in Las Vegas.
Can Garoppolo keep up the Raiders' success against Denver, or will the Broncos' defense eat him alive like they did last year when they took him on as a 49er?
Prediction: Broncos win 27-20; (1-0)