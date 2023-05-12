5 top storylines following release of Broncos' 2023 schedule
The NFL offseason is progessing along and we are steamrolling toward the 2023 campaign. With key events such as free agency and the draft in the books, we have now turned our focus to the release of the schedule.
No sport offers the intrigue of its annual schedule quite like the NFL. There are special television shows dedicated to discussing it and it adds to the entire craze that the NFL has created.
Now we can do the same now that we know what the schedule looks like for the Denver Broncos.
We have seen who the team will face in each of the 18 weeks in the coming season and we have even made game-by-game picks. But what are some key stories as we get our first look at this schedule?
Of course, storylines will change as the season goes on but right now, here are five interesting storylines as it relates to the release of this schedule.
Broncos open the season against the Raiders
What a way to start the season. The Broncos will kick off the 2023 year at home against the hated Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos have a miserable losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have lost six straight against the Raiders as well as eight of the last nine against them.
The Raiders will have a new quarterback. Derek Carr is now in New Orleans and the Raiders signed Jimmy Garroppolo to be their new starter. His first start will come against the Broncos.
Last season while with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo played a bad game and the Broncos were able to beat one of the better teams in the NFC.
This will also be the kickoff of the Sean Payton-era and it will give the Broncos a chance to get off to a great start under him while also eliminating this losing streak to the Raiders.
It will be a big game in Week 1.