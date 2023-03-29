Denver Broncos need to make roster depth a priority for 2023
The Denver Broncos battled a ton of injuries during the 2022 season and need to ensure they have adequate roster depth for 2023 and beyond. It is still a bit early in the offseason, but as of now, the Broncos' depth is not too great.
They were decimated by injuries in 2022 and were perhaps the most injured team in the NFL last year. That clearly had a massive impact on the performance of the team along with the incompetence of Nathaniel Hackett and the staff he built.
The Broncos hit the ground running in 2023, making two big splashes along their offensive line and adding reinforcements along the defensive line and in the running back room.
We are still about a month away from the NFL Draft, and this is one of the biggest events that a team needs to prepare for. Usually, after the main waves of free agency are over, teams will turn their attention to the draft. They'll try to fill the remaining needs on their roster in the draft, and if they can't check every box, they may dip into the free agent pool again.
The Broncos do not have a ton of draft capital and might not be able to finish their to-do list in the NFL Draft. For that reason, we may see them more active in free agency after the draft and as we approach summer activities.
This is where I think Denver needs to pounce, as their depth right now on the roster is not great, and if the team struggles with injuries again, they'll be doomed, to say the least. I'd argue that nearly every single position on the roster needs additional help.
They're especially thin along the offensive line, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and in the secondary.
If it was up to me, I'd have signed a few more players already to try and round out the remaining holes on the roster, but I understand it's more involved than that.
George and Sean Pa(y)ton need to come together once more during this free agency period, likely after the 2023 NFL Draft, and look at where the Broncos could get "deeper" if you will. The Buffalo Bills have typically always had a roster with strong depth, and it shows, as they are constantly deep in the AFC playoffs.
Denver can certainly make the postseason in 2023, and they'll probably be playing very important games in December and early January. One of the best things they can do for the health of their team is to ensure the depth is strong.