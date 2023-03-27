3 Denver Broncos primed for breakout 2023 Campaign
If the Broncos are going to make some noise in the 2023 season, they'll need some of their guys to step up and in a big way. They've added some big names all around the field, and have added strong depth to their roster. They need some big years in 2022 from Greg Dulcich, Alex Singleton, and Jerry Jeudy. However, as was noted before, they'll need more of that in 2023: Here are three Broncos who are primed for breakout campaigns in 2023.
Denver Broncos breakout candidate no. 1) Nik Bonitto, EDGE
Bonitto is entering his second full season in the NFL, and this time has a much different climate around him. New defensive coordinator Vance Joseph should be able to get the most out of the rookie, even if it just comes as a rotational rusher. Bonitto should see a lot more playing time, too, especially with a less crowded outside linebacker room. Based on who is still with the team, Bonitto figures to start the season as the 3rd or 4th rusher on the depth chart, but he would figure to have the most upward mobility in the room, given his age, his draft status, and how rarely he was used last year. A new scheme should help as well, especially considering how he seemed to be a square peg in a round hole last season.
Bonitto was the first selection the Denver Broncos made in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was effectively a non-factor for the Broncos all year, even after the team moved on from Bradley Chubb and lost Randy Gregory for most of the year. The rookie made it into 15 games but only tallied 14 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. Simply put, that isn't good enough for the Broncos. However, 2023 should be different for the former Sooner.
He should also enjoy a reunion with one of his most important collegiate coaches, new Broncos pass rush specialist Jamar Cain, who worked with the Sooners during Bonitto's time at Oklahoma. 2023 figures to be the best chance for Bonitto to have a breakout season, and it would be of great help to the Broncos to be able to procure this out of the 2022 second-round pick.