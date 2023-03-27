Denver Broncos Draft Picks 2023: Every selection the Broncos have in April
The 2023 NFL Draft is rapidly upcoming, and the Denver Broncos are limited (as of now) with their draft capital. There have been rumors of current players being traded for draft capital, but it seems that has become unlikely as days go by.
It's important to note which draft picks they currently have for the 2023 NFL Draft. George Paton and Sean Payton have five total draft picks and the order of the picks are:
- Round 3, No. 67 overall (from Indianapolis)
- Round 3, No. 68 overall
- Round 4, No. 108 overall
- Round 5, No. 139 overall
- Round 6, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh)
The Broncos can have many more picks by the end of the draft but as of now, they have these five draft picks. Both Paton and Payton have hinted at the fact of trading down and accumulating more picks, as that has always been a move Paton loves to make. With Payton, he comes from that philosophical background too as he learned from Bill Parcells and the idea of it.
Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been rumored to be traded to receive more draft picks, but it seems unlikely, as the latest reports from Payton have debunked that idea.
The Broncos will look to add depth into positions of need once the draft begins. Broncos Country can expect Paton to look into wide receivers like Rashee Rice and Trey Palmer. Another young cornerback and interior defensive lineman can be in play come April.
A specific position group we can guarantee to see get added with depth at the draft is the offensive line. Whether it is drafting a center (which is still a position of need) or more depth at the guards and tackles, having a young talented player at one of those positions can be significantly beneficial for this team in the long haul.
The 2023 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 27. Fans can expect a lot more info to come out with pro days and college players getting ready for the draft. It's essential that the Broncos have a great draft this year to have success.