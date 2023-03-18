Denver Broncos mock draft after massive free agency haul

Prior to @seniorbowl, NFL scouts liked South Carolina’s Darius Rush but most questioned his speed.



Rush proved doubters wrong w/ fastest max speed in Mobile (21.65 mph) & 4.36 official at Combine.



Checkout mirrored footwork here. Definition of “running the route” for the WR. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5yZaFZm3Uf