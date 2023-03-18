Denver Broncos mock draft after massive free agency haul
4th round, 108th overall: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
The Denver Broncos have a need at the wide receiver position going into this year's draft class and I love the versatility of Tyler Scott to win both as an underneath receiver as well as by blowing the top off of a defense. Scott tested really well at the Scouting Combine with a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash as well as a 39.5-inch vertical jump and an 11'1" broad jump. He's so quick, so explosive, and you see the way that speed translates to the field when you watch him play.
The issue is -- is Tyler Scott actually going to be available at this juncture? Not likely. Not with the speed he plays with. I'm including him in this mock draft scenario because you never know what will happen in the Draft and this is how the simulator fell, but I would not be surprised if this is the guy the Broncos target with their top pick (67 overall). Scott is that good and efficient to all levels of the field.
One of the things you really notice with him is how well he sits down in the soft spots of zone coverage, and how he just feasts creating after the catch. Regardless of whether or not he'll be available at this spot, I think Tyler Scott is a wide receiver you need to bookmark as an option for the Broncos.
4th round, 110th overall: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Broncos found themselves a starting-caliber cornerback in Damarri Mathis. Bet on the traits of a player, and bet on your best position coaches to get the best out of these kids. That's what the Broncos did with Mathis, pairing him up with defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who has done wonders with the young players at corner and safety on this Denver roster.
Now, you get him another young piece to work with at the cornerback position to provide even more depth.
Rush is a former wide receiver with a 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame who can play special teams and bring some speed to that unit. He ran a blazing 4.36 at the Scouting Combine and in round four, the risk is worth the reward here getting this super-talented prospect in with a great position coach.