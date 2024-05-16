Broncos schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
The 2024 Denver Broncos schedule has officially been released, and now we can start looking ahead to every matchup on the slate and call our predictions from a couple of miles out. The Broncos jumped from winning five games in the disastrous 2022 season to winning eight games in Sean Payton's first year on the job.
Can this team be better in 2024?
Predicting every game on the Broncos schedule in 2024
Week 1 (9/8): @ Seattle Seahawks (2:05 PM MT)
The Broncos and Seahawks can now bond over their disdain for Russell Wilson. For the second time in three years, the Broncos open their season in Seattle, although this game doesn't have nearly the luster it did two years ago. The Seahawks have been really tough early in the season the last couple of years and I expect no different in 2024. Seahawks 23, Broncos 21 (0-1)
Week 2 (9/15): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2:25 PM MT)
I don't know that anything is going to be able to stop the Denver Broncos in this game. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a great defense, and you can't count them out even on the road, but the Broncos are going to get their revenge against Russell Wilson. Broncos 24, Steelers 16 (1-1)
Week 3 (9/22): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11 AM MT)
It's going to be tough to have to go to Florida and try and get a win in that September heat. The Buccaneers had a top-7 scoring defense last year, and they are returning the majority of their roster. This is going to be a tough matchup. Buccaneers 22, Broncos 20 (1-2)
Week 4 (9/29): @ New York Jets (11 AM MT)
Similar to the way the Broncos will be geeked up for their matchup against Russell Wilson, we're going to see them get up for this road matchup against the Jets. Last year, it was Nathaniel Hackett running off the field in Denver triumphant. The script will be flipped this time around. Broncos 27, Jets 23 (2-2)
Week 5 (10/6): vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2:05 PM MT)
The Broncos have lost eight straight games against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that streak is going to end in the 2024 season. The Raiders have not had a good offseason in 2024 and unless they can somehow carry over momentum from last year, they look poised to decline. Broncos 28, Raiders 17 (3-2)
Week 6 (10/13): vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2:05 PM MT)
The Chargers are going to be tough with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, but this is a home game the Broncos absolutely have to have early in the season. They could get themselves a pair of early AFC West wins and improve to 4-2 on the season if they can find a way in this game. Of any AFC West opponent in recent years, the Broncos have had the most success against the Chargers. Broncos 30, Chargers 24 (4-2)
Week 7 (10/17): @ New Orleans Saints (TNF, 6:15 PM MT)
That Chargers game in Week 6 is going to be a tough one for the Broncos as Jim Harbaugh seeks to make that team more physical in the trenches. Having a short week to travel to New Orleans right after that Chargers game is going to be brutal. Even with the emotion of Sean Payton returning to New Orleans, I think we see the Broncos potentially drop this one. Saints 27, Broncos 21 (4-3)
Week 8 (10/27): vs. Carolina Panthers (2:25 PM MT)
The Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the NFL a year ago, but that doesn't really matter at this point. Still, this is a matchup you have to at least pencil in for the Broncos at this stage. The Panthers are one of the few teams the Broncos are clearly better than on paper at this point in the offseason. Broncos 31, Panthers 20 (5-3)
Week 9 (11/3): @ Baltimore Ravens (11 AM MT)
Historically speaking, there are very few places as brutal to travel to as Baltimore. The Broncos don't play overly well in the 11 AM MT games, and they have two straight in the middle of the season against the teams in the AFC Championship game last year. I'm putting this one down as a loss for now. Ravens 30, Broncos 17 (5-4)
Week 10 (11/10): @ Kansas City Chiefs (11 AM MT)
After getting roughed up a little bit by the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos go to Kansas City at the midseason point. We'll see where the Chiefs are at health-wise at this point in the year, but this is another game that would require an upset on the Broncos' part. Chiefs 26, Broncos 20 (5-5)
Week 11 (11/17): vs. Atlanta Falcons (2:05 PM MT)
It's going to be fascinating to see how the quarterback controversy plays out in Atlanta this year. Regardless, the Falcons are another team that the Broncos should beat, especially playing this game in Denver. It could end up being a bounce-back game after that tough couple of games against the Ravens and Chiefs. Broncos 28, Falcons 23 (6-5)
Week 12 (11/24): @ Las Vegas Raiders (2:05 PM MT)
After losing eight straight against the Raiders, I think we're going to see the Broncos sweep the Raiders in 2024. And by this point in the year, it's going to be interesting to see what kind of football Bo Nix is playing on a consistent basis or how defenses are adjusting to him. Broncos 34, Raiders 17 (7-5)
Week 13 (12/2): vs. Cleveland Browns (MNF, 6:20 PM MT)
Losing those two games against the Ravens and Chiefs sparked something in the Broncos, and they've gone on a bit of a streak ahead of their Week 14 BYE. They cap off this potential little run with a primetime game against the Browns and even as good as the Cleveland defense is, I think we see the Broncos gut one out just before their break. Broncos 21, Browns 18 (8-5)
Week 14 (12/8): BYE
Week 15 (12/15): vs. Indianapolis Colts (2:25 PM MT)
Sean Payton has been pretty good coming out of the BYE week historically, and the Broncos are playing at home against the Colts. Shane Steichen had that team playing really well for much of last season despite some bad injuries, and they're going to be tough in 2024 again (especially if they can stay healthy). This one might be a little bit of an offensive shootout. Broncos 31, Colts 28 (9-5)
Week 16 (12/22): @ Los Angeles Chargers (2:05 PM MT)
Part of the issue with the Chargers late in the season is the inability to stay healthy. We'll see how much that changes in 2024, but I think Jim Harbaugh is going to have these guys playing well at this stage of the year. Chargers 25, Broncos 22 (9-6)
Week 17 (12/28 or 12/29): @ Cincinnati Bengals (TBD)
Entering the final two weeks of the season, it's imperative that the Broncos have eight or nine wins. Last season, some teams were left out of the postseason despite having nine wins, so the Broncos need to finish with nine or 10 if they're going to get in. Having two opportunities (albeit against the Bengals and Chiefs) to get to 10 wins at the end of the year would be huge. But going to Cincinnati in late December is a brutal draw. Bengals 27, Broncos 17 (9-7)
Week 18 (1/4 or 1/5): vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TBD)
We saw the Broncos and Chiefs split their season series last year, and I think we're going to see the same again this year. Who knows what the Chiefs are going to be playing for at this point? This might be the Broncos vs. Carson Wentz. Even if these two teams both have something at stake, I'm saying the Broncos split with the Chiefs in 2024. Broncos 29, Chiefs 26 (10-7)