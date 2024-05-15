Denver Broncos have another chance to get revenge on Nathaniel Hackett in 2024

Per Source: The #Jets 2024 schedule



Week 1 @ 49ers MNF

Week 2 @ Titans

Week 3 vs Patriots TNF

Week 4 vs Broncos

Week 5 @ Vikings (London)

Week 6 vs Bills MNF

Week 7 @ Steelers SNF

Week 8 @ Patriots

Week 9 vs Texans TNF

Week 10 @ Cardinals

Week 11 vs Colts SNF

Week 12 BYE…