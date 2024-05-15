When does Russell Wilson play the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL season?
The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson will meet during the 2024 NFL Season, and we seem to have a clear date for the reunion. Buckle your seatbelts, folks. It's schedule leak season, and many "leaks" have pointed to the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers playing each other in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season.
So, the Broncos and Steelers get to see each other early on, which could benefit either team. The first couple weeks of any NFL season can be misleading, as teams are usually still trying to figure themselves out. Since the Denver Broncos seem to be a better-coached team on offense, at least, this might create an advantage.
Russell Wilson's play-caller last year was Sean Payton, and it'll be failed head coach Arthur Smith for at least 2024. This clear downgrade in play-calling along with a shaky Steelers offensive line could really benefit Denver. The game is also in Denver, so obviously, not only will it be a sell-out, but the fans are going to be out of their minds.
In what may feel like a playoff atmosphere, the Broncos have the chance to get some tasty revenge. They are currently paying Russell Wilson nearly $40 million this upcoming season for him to not be on the team. That's pretty damning for both sides. The Steelers got Wilson for the veteran minimum, so there is absolutely no downside to them making this move.
If it doesn't work out, it's not like they wasted any money. The Steelers also traded for former Bears QB Justin Fields, which was someone that part of Broncos Country wanted the team to draft back in 2021. Well, not only did Fields not come to the Broncos, but the Russell Wilson era ended after just 30 starts.
Bo Nix, you're up. The Broncos and Nix being able to defeat Wilson and the Steelers would be the sweetest victory.