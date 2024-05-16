Denver Broncos 2024 schedule: Full list of 2023-24 opponents
The wait for the Denver Broncos' 2024 schedule is finally over. The NFL has released the official schedule for all 32 teams over the course of the 2024 season, and as expected, the Denver Broncos are facing a tough gauntlet if they are going to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 season.
Let's take a closer look at the who, what, when, and where of the entire Denver Broncos 2024 schedule.
Full Denver Broncos 2024 schedule
Week 1 (9/8): @ Seattle Seahawks (2:05 PM MT)
Week 2 (9/15): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2:25 PM MT)
Week 3 (9/22): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11 AM MT)
Week 4 (9/29): @ New York Jets (11 AM MT)
Week 5 (10/6): vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2:05 PM MT)
Week 6 (10/13): vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2:05 PM MT)
Week 7 (10/17): @ New Orleans Saints (TNF, 6:15 PM MT)
Week 8 (10/27): vs. Carolina Panthers (2:25 PM MT)
Week 9 (11/3): @ Baltimore Ravens (11 AM MT)
Week 10 (11/10): @ Kansas City Chiefs (11 AM MT)
Week 11 (11/17): vs. Atlanta Falcons (2:05 PM MT)
Week 12 (11/24): @ Las Vegas Raiders (2:05 PM MT)
Week 13 (12/2): vs. Cleveland Browns (MNF, 6:20 PM MT)
Week 14 (12/8): BYE
Week 15 (12/15): vs. Indianapolis Colts (2:25 PM MT)
Week 16 (12/22): @ Los Angeles Chargers (2:05 PM MT)
Week 17 (12/28 or 12/29): @ Cincinnati Bengals (TBD)
Week 18 (1/4 or 1/5): vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TBD)
Even just looking at the Broncos' 2024 opponents, we knew there weren't going to be many "easy" stretches on this schedule. And that is clearly proven to be the case. Playing against Patrick Mahomes twice a year puts two really tough games on Denver's schedule by default, but then you have to factor in the Broncos paying the AFC North -- arguably the best division in the AFC -- as well as two really tough third-place teams from last year in the Colts and Jets.
When is the Denver Broncos BYE week in 2024?
The Denver Broncos' bye week won't be until Week 14 after their Monday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they also have 10 days in between their Thursday night matchup vs. the Saints and next matchup at home against the Carolina Panthers (in October).
That's not really a bye week, but it does give the Broncos a little bit of a break after Week 7 and another one seven weeks later.
How many primetime games do the Broncos play in 2024?
As of right now, the Broncos play just two primetime games in 2024, which is always subject to change late in the season. The Broncos' two primetime matchups will be in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football) and in Week 13 at home against the Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football).
The Broncos do not play on Sunday Night Football this season.
Do the Broncos play on Christmas or Thanksgiving in 2024?
Mercifully, the Denver Broncos do not play on either Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Black Friday this year. It's a gift from the football schedule-makers after the Broncos have made a number of bad memories in a row on Christmas games.
Are there any Broncos games on Netflix?
Netflix is getting two NFL games this coming season, but they do not include the Denver Broncos. Netflix will stream the Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans on Christmas Day.
Do the Broncos play any international games in 2024?
The Denver Broncos do not have any international games in 2024, and the last time they played an international game was in 2022 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars (one of only five games the Broncos won that season).
When do the Broncos play against Russell Wilson in 2024?
The Broncos will get their chance to go up against Russell Wilson in Week 2 of the 2024 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Denver for the Broncos' home opener this coming season.
Wilson is being paid nearly $38 million by the Broncos this year.
Will Taylor Swift be at any Denver Broncos games in 2024?
There is an entirely new sect of NFL fans that would love to know the answer to this question. The real answer is that we have no idea, but the Broncos play the Chiefs on November 10 in Kansas City and again at the beginning of January in Denver. The Eras Tour breaks from August 20 to November 14, so Taylor Swift will almost undoubtedly be in attendance for the November 10 game in Kansas City.