Broncos schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
Playing in the AFC and AFC West, nothing is going to come "easy" for the Denver Broncos. But with 17 games and 14 different opponents on the 2024 Broncos schedule, we're going to try and peg which matchups may favor the Broncos a little bit and which ones are simply going to be brutally tough no matter what.
When the 2024 Broncos schedule is released, we'll know exactly what kind of gauntlet they are going to have to run. For now, let's take a look at each opponent on the slate and rank them from "easiest" to "hardest".
Denver Broncos 2024 opponents ranked easiest to hardest
14. Carolina Panthers (home)
It should come as no surprise, but the team with the worst record in the NFL last season is probably going to end up being the "easiest" opponent the Broncos face on paper this season, barring injury to other teams. The Panthers are hopeful of a rebound year from last year's #1 overall pick, QB Bryce Young, but that rebound remains to be seen. This team is clearly in rebuild mode and with a brand-new coach (Dave Canales).
13. Atlanta Falcons (home)
This might be a bit of a hot take but I view the Falcons as maybe one of the "easier" opponents on the Broncos' schedule this coming season. It might depend on when they play them. But the Broncos get the Falcons at home, and if they play them early on in the season, there may still be a few kinks to work out with Kirk Cousins and a brand-new coaching staff.