2023 NFL Draft: 5 WR Targets for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos head into the 2023 NFL Draft needing more depth in the wide receiver room. Jerry Jeudy leads the room for Sean Payton and the Broncos as there is uncertainty with the other wide receivers. Courtland Sutton is a prime trade target Denver can utilize to accumulate draft picks and KJ Hamler has not lived up to expectations. Sutton didn't have a great year and getting a couple of draft picks for him might be the right decision for the organization.
There are a lot of trade targets the Broncos can pursue to add to the room but the 2023 draft class is deep in the position. As of now, the Broncos don't have a pick until the third round, but there are still very talented players in the sweet spot (rounds 3-6) of the draft. Here are five wide receiver targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee Volunteers
Standing at 6'1 and 180 pounds, Jalin Hyatt remains one of the best wide receivers in the draft. For some odd reason, Hyatt is not projected to be selected in the first two rounds in multiple mock drafts. The talent is unreal and if he drops to where the Broncos will be drafting, Denver should pull the trigger and select Hyatt.
Hyatt won the 2022 Biletnikoff award and had a tremendous year for Tennessee. He hauled in 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hyatt is a great vertical threat and thrives in the slot. He has great size as well and Payton can maximize Hyatt's potential within his offense. Being a speedy receiver helps tremendously as Hyatt and Jeudy would play off each other effectively.
If the Broncos trade for someone like Brandin Cooks, Deandre Hopkins, or Allen Robinson, the WR room with one of those three, Jeudy, Hyatt, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler will be looking really good going into the season.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.4
- 10-Yard Split - 1.5
- Vertical Jump - 40"
- Broad Jump - 11' 3"