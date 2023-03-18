Denver Broncos mock draft after massive free agency haul
5th round, 139th overall: Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
The Denver Broncos seem to feel pretty confident that they will have a healthy Javonte Williams early on in the 2023 season. We'll see what happens as free agency continues to unfold and whether or not this team brings in any more pieces at the position, but I think in a draft class this deep at running back, they would be absolute fools not to go after someone.
In this Broncos mock draft scenario, we see another Oklahoma running back join forces with an Oklahoma great in Samaje Perine. Eric Gray is one of the better third-down backs in this draft class with 31 receiving first downs in the last three seasons as well as a willingness to stick his nose in there in pass protection. You've got to be able to protect to stay on the field in today's NFL.
With Gray's route running abilities as a running back, his explosiveness, and his soft hands, this could be the ideal day three type of pickup at the running back spot for the Broncos.
6th round, 195th overall: Lindsey Scott Jr., QB, Incarnate Word
If for no other reason than to see someone drafted out of "Incarnate Word", this pick needs to happen. All kidding aside, Lindsey Scott Jr. has had a very long and winding road to the NFL. It's somewhat similar to the path of someone like Malik Willis, starting off at a prominent SEC school and starring for a season at a smaller school before heading off to the NFL.
Scott started off as a member of the LSU Tigers program but left after Les Miles was fired. He wound up at "Last Chance U" school East Mississippi Community College in 2017 before transferring to Missouri in 2018, Nicholls from 2019-2021, and Incarnate Word for a seventh collegiate season in 2022. He's already 24 years old, but that doesn't really matter at all when it comes to QBs in the NFL these days.
Taysom Hill was one of the oldest rookies in the league coming out of BYU at 26 going on 27 in 2017. I think a lot of Broncos fans are becoming married to the idea of a player like Max Duggan out of TCU at this juncture, and that's very possible, but the Broncos are also interested in Lindsey Scott, heading to his pro day on March 22, and he offers a similar type of dual threat at the position that we've seen Payton have success with in Taysom Hill.
With a bit more to offer on the QB side.
Consider me sold on this guy as a late-round, developmental option.