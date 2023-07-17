DeAndre Hopkins to the Titans ... good for the Broncos?
The 5x Pro Bowler, and 3x First-Team All-Pro has a new team ... is it good or bad for the Denver Broncos?
It's official, the Tennessee Titans have signed 5x Pro Bowler and 3x First-Team All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal, up to $32 million with incentives. Hopkins was asked to be released from the Arizona Cardinals and to evaluate his possible landing spots ... ended up in Music City.
The Denver Broncos were rumored to have interest in Hopkins if they ended up trading Courtland Sutton and/or Jerry Jeudy during the draft, but they did not.
Following his release, DeAndre mentioned some teams that he would have liked to play for. These teams included two AFC West teams ... the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers. But in the end, he had an open-minded free agency and ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans.
In his career, DeAndre Hopkins, aka NUK, has the following stats against the Denver Broncos ...
- 5 games
- 30 receptions
- 329 yards (65.8 avg yards/game)
- 2 touchdowns
Is the Hopkins to the Titans news good or bad for the Denver Broncos?
I personally think that you can view this signing as good news for Denver, but at the same time, you can see it as bad news for Denver. Overall, I think it is more good news than bad news, and here is why.
Hopkins did not end with the Kansas City Chiefs, who were a top landing spot for him. If he ended up in there, the Reid - Mahomes - Hopkins connection could have made a lot of damage to the Broncos, especially because they have to face the Chiefs at least twice a year, and Hopkins is still a top-tier wide receiver in the game.
Hopkins did not end with the Buffalo Bills or Los Angeles Chargers, two contenders in the AFC, and Denver faces LA at least twice a year too.
The bad part of it, is that he signed with an AFC team, a team that on paper is not a Super Bowl contender, but it is a team that could fight with the Broncos for a possible Wild Card spot this season.
At the end, I think that there were not too many NFC teams interested, which would have been the best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos, but it was not the worst one, because he did not end in Kansas City.