Wide Receivers that can be under Denver's radar IF they end up trading Sutton/Jeudy
During the offseason, there have been a lot of rumors of Denver possibly trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler. A few weeks ago, new Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton said to the media ...
""I see and read just like everyone else... but we're not trading those two players (Jerry Jeudy & Courtland Sutton). When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, (general manager) George Paton's job is to pick it up and say 'Hey. Tell you what, we're not.' And so, we've received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. We're in the business of gathering talent. Why do people call? Because they know we are void of draft picks and that we might. But we like the current group that we're working with.""- Sean Payton, Denver Broncos Head Coach
With the Sean Payton comments, it is unlikely that Denver will trade either Sutton or Jeudy. KJ Hamler was not mentioned, and Denver added Marquez Callaway to the wide receiver room, he might be dealt, who knows, but compensation for Hamler will not be that good.
As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, I still think that anything can happen, teams are always desperate for specific players during draft time, so they usually send more and/or better compensation than the one asked to the other team, and because of that, I still think that Sutton/Jeudy, mainly Sutton could be traded.
IF Courtland Sutton and/or Jerry Jeudy are traded, here are some WR's that Denver could look ...
TRADE: DeAndre Hopkins, Allen Robinson, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins
Out of these names, Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, and Rams' Allen Robinson are the most likely to get traded, they could even get released. Arizona has been shopping Hopkins but has not found a trade partner, not having QB Kyler Murray at the start of the season could get both AZ and DeAndre motivated to move on.
Allen Robinson has been a trade/release candidate since the 2022-23 trade deadline. Injuries and inconsistency are keys here, but due to that his value might get lower and lower. He is a veteran player that teams including the Broncos could look as a secondary option.
Mike Evans and Tee Higgins are names that have been blowing up in the WR Market. Evans due to Bucs' cap space and Higgins due to Ja'Marr Chase WR1 production. Both are unlikely to get dealt, but its the Draft, anything can happen, as we saw last year with AJ Brown and Marquise Brown. Compensation would be interesting, since Denver does not have a first or second Draft pick, but still, who knows what could happen ...
Free Agency: Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry
The wide receiver market has been a little bit slow, especially because teams want to get the Draft done first, before signing some of these players. If Sutton/Jeudy are traded and they cannot get another good wide receiver in the Draft/Via Trade, Free Agency could be an option. Adding a veteran to the room for a cheap deal can happen, Julio and Jarvis are the best available, so they could be options.
Draft: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnston, Jalin Hyatt, Josh Downs, Tank Dell, etc.
The Broncos might add a Wide Receiver on the Draft, but if Sutton/Jeudy are traded, they could get a better one on higher rounds. Obviously it is unlikely that they get a first-round pick for Sutton, but it is possible for Jeudy. If they trade Sutton, they could move up to late first, early second to get one of the bigger name guys in the Draft.
Once again, these are names that Denver COULD look IF Courtland Sutton and/or Jerry Jeudy are traded during the Draft, which is unlikely, but its the Draft and anything can happen...
If Sutton and/or Jeudy end up being traded, which wide receiver would you like for the Broncos to add either via trade/Draft/Free Agency?