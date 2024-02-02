Broncos top 2023 pick makes NFL coaches All-Pro Team
Marvin Mims Jr. made the Sporting News All-Pro Team, selected by NFL coaches, as the kick returner.
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos traded up from round three to round two to select the Oklahoma Sooners star receiver, Marvin Mims, despite receiver not being a top priority for the team, after neither of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy were traded.
The Broncos found something in Mims that made them trade up, despite not only what I mentioned above, but despite the lack of draft capital they had back in the 2023 draft. Fast forward to 2024, Mims is already a Pro Bowler, a second-team AP All-Pro, and a PFWA All-Rookie Team member.
Mims had an outstanding rookie season, as the Denver Broncos kick and punt returner. Additionally, he made some good contributions on offense. To be specific, he finished the season with the following stats:
- 16 games
- 22 receptions
- 377 yards
- 17.1 yards/reception
- 1 receiving touchdown
- 30 rushing yards in 9 carries (3.3 yards/carry
- 19 punt returns - 312 yards - 16.4 average yards/punt return
- 15 kick returns - 397 yards - 26.5 average yards/kick return
- 1 kick return touchdown
On Thursday, it was announced that Mims made the Sporting News All-Pro Team. To put you into context, this All-Pro team is only selected by coaches. The other All-Pro teams are selected by media members and players.
Marvin will enter his second season in the National Football League as the fifth Bronco to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie in franchise history and was very close to making the AP All-Pro team at two positions (finished third in voting as a punt returner).
Mims was electric returning both kickoffs and punts, and was able to put the Broncos' offense in good field positions to start their respective drives multiple times. He was key during the Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills, as he was then named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
If somehow Sean Payton involves Mims more on offense ... NFL teams beware!