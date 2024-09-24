Broncos offensive line dominated in Week 3 win against the Buccaneers
The Denver Broncos won their first game of the 2024-25 season, a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, by a 26-7 score, avoiding the second-consecutive 0-3 start. Multiple key factors, position groups, and players contributed to Denver's success in this game, but I want to focus this article on a specific offensive unit: the offensive line.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix needed to avoid the same mistakes he made in the Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in order to secure his first NFL career win. Not only did he look more comfortable commanding the offense, but his offensive line was close to perfect in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Denver Broncos offensive line allowed zero sacks in Week 3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite a change from the Week 2 game against the Steelers' lineup, specifically at right tackle with Mike McGlinchey injured and being placed on the injured reserve list, the offensive line did a good job holding Tampa Bay's defenders including YaYa Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to no sacks on Bo Nix.
The second-year player and former undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski got the starting job over veteran Matt Peart to cover McGlinchey's injury, and what a game he had. It was his first career NFL start, and no Bucs' defender got past him. He was a wall for the rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Denver will be without McGlinchey for at least three more games, and Palczewski showed that he can be trusted for the role in the upcoming games.
Not only did Alex Palczewski step up by replacing the injured McGlinchey, but the interior offensive line was also great against the Buccaneers. The Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, and Quinn Meinerz trio did not allow pressure in 39 dropbacks on Bo Nix in the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the offensive line's help during Sunday's 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Denver Broncos ran for 136 total yards in 28 attempts. This is 4.875 yards per attempt. Tyler Badie and Bo Nix both had 20+ yard runs. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin had 19 combined rushing yards, while Badie had 70 among the running backs. Quarterback Bo Nix had 47.
Once Badie started to get more carries, the run game improved, compared to McLaughlin and Williams' (who lost a fumble) game. With this offensive line play, the run game is more consistent. The Broncos had nine more rushing attempts compared to the Pittsburgh game in Week 2 and three more compared to the Week 1 game in Seattle. This was the first time they had more than 100 yards combined.