3 moves the Broncos need to make after Bo Nix's breakout performance in Week 3
There's no question that the Denver Broncos believe they've got their quarterback of the future on the roster in Bo Nix, but we all finally got a glimpse of what the rookie is capable of in his breakthrough performance in a Week 3 win vs. the Buccaneers.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Nix had taken his lumps as well as some baby steps forward, but the aggressiveness with which Sean Payton called plays early against the Bucs combined with Nix's overall execution of the offense and playmaking ability...It was truly a sight to behold for Broncos Country.
For a franchise that has not had much hope at the QB position since Super Bowl 50, Nix's performance against the Buccaneers was borderline cathartic and has quickly raised questions about what the Broncos may need to do next.
The team is always going to be looking to upgrade personnel, but there are a few moves I wonder if the Broncos should consider making now that we've seen proof of concept in a regular season game that Nix could truly be "the guy".
3 moves the Broncos need to make to surround Bo Nix after big game
1. Reshuffle the deck at running back
If you look at NFL free agency right now, it would be a desperation heave to try and sign any free agents currently available at the running back position. The position is about as picked over as Jordan retros in the clearance section.
Despite the fact that there are no real viable options seemingly available in free agency, the Broncos could get creative and look at other backs on teams' practice squads, or they could reshuffle the deck on their own roster after what we've seen in the first three weeks of the season.
Bo Nix currently leads the team in rushing. Second on the team is Tyler Badie, who has been called up from the practice squad the last two weeks.
Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are averaging an unacceptable 2.2 yards per carry (each of them individually) and both have hindered the team with one fumble each (McLaughlin vs. Seattle; Williams vs. Tampa Bay).
The Broncos probably need to promote Badie to the active roster as soon as possible, but what other changes need to be made here? When Audric Estimé (who also has a fumble) is eligible to come back from IR in a couple of weeks, he probably needs to take over Williams' role in the offense and I wouldn't be opposed to seeing what rookie UDFA Blake Watson could do with Jaleel McLaughlin's role at this point.
If blocking has been the primary issue, we'll continue to see the Broncos spin their wheels here. But given the fact that Badie was the one getting carries late in the game against Tampa Bay, I would say there's a good chance Sean Payton is thinking about reshuffling the deck at running back already.