Sean Payton’s vision for Bo Nix manifests in huge way with Week 3 win over Bucs
By Kaden Staab
Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix looked exactly like the Bo Nix we saw in preseason on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sean Payton’s scheme this week was exactly what the Broncos offense needed. Quick passes that were on time and exactly to the spots they needed to be. Not to mention, Nix is a threat on the ground.
The Denver Broncos are back!
Bo Nix plays his best game with the Denver Broncos in Week 3 win
Coming into today, the Broncos were down pretty bad. Not one member of the NFL network or FOX had them picked to win. Yet, they came out super aggressive early on. This was a statement win. This was a slingshot of momentum that could not only catapult them forward but it came at the perfect time. With a matchup with the Jets next week, the positive aura that just got injected into this team is incredible. Bo Nix has arrived.
Now, let’s break this down. Sean Payton shortly after the draft appeared on Pat McAfee’s show and raved about why it was Nix all along. Today we finally saw that come to fruition. Payton and Nix came into Sunday's game under fire for the last two weeks. They must have taken that to heart because Nix immediately fired darts today at multiple receivers. This was by far and away the best game a QB has had in Denver for a long time.
Speaking on that, Nix was 25/36 for 216 yards in the air. He added another 47 on the ground and a rushing TD. That’s 263 yards of offense out of the Broncos franchise gunslinger. That’ll do. In today's league, having a guy who can be a threat from both attack points is key. Denver’s found theirs. Coach Payton tried to tell us. It just required some patience.
More on Payton, after the game he revealed a little more of his game plan. Be ultra-aggressive passing early and running later. My word did that work wonders? As stated above, Nix came out slinging the ball all over the field. When’s the last time we’ve seen that and as efficiently as he did? It’s been a while. Payton continued by saying that everyone in Broncos Country will want to hang their hat on. “This guy is going to be something.”
Nix by far and away had not only his best game today but easily the best game out of any rookie quarterback in this young season. The Super Bowl wasn’t won today but it was for sure a step in the right direction. Bo Nix has arrived and Sean Payton’s play-calling was a masterclass. This is what Greg Penner and the Walton family signed up for. This is what we’ve been waiting for. It’s been a long and rough ride here in Broncos Country the window to jump on the bandwagon is about to close. It’s Bo (go) time!