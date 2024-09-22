Which jerseys are the Broncos wearing today in Week 3 vs. Buccaneers?
Most weeks this season will be "firsts" for the Denver Broncos when it comes to their uniforms or uniform combinations. After wearing their white uniform tops in all three weeks of the preseason as well as each of the first two weeks of the regular season, we're finally getting to see the "Sunset Orange" uniform tops against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.
The Broncos announced they will be wearing their Sunset Orange tops with white pants and white socks against the Bucs, who will be wearing their white uniforms at home in order to gain even the slightest competitive advantage with the Florida heat.
Broncos to wear orange uniform tops for the first time in 2024
This isn't the first time we've ever seen these uniforms, because the Broncos did a bunch of promotional material with players rocking this uniform combination, but it will be the first time we see it on the field for a regular season game.
Interestingly enough, this is the same uniform combination (orange top, white pants, white socks) that the Broncos wore against the Miami Dolphins last season for their fateful road trip to the state of Florida.
Remember, the Broncos started off the 2023 season with a couple of close, disappointing losses against the Raiders and Commanders before taking a road trip to the state of Florida in Week 3 to face off against the Dolphins. History doesn't need to repeat itself in that regard. The Broncos are almost certainly not giving up 70 points against the Buccaneers.
All kidding aside, it will be nice to see the Broncos out there on the field in something other than the white tops, even though we've seen a couple of cool combinations to start the season. The Broncos had their all white look against the Seattle Seahawks before changing to their blue pants against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
From the video posted by the Broncos above, it looks like some Broncos players have even started to get a little Colorado Buffs fever as one of the pairs of cleats shown is the Deion Sanders signature model from Nike.
The Broncos take on the Buccaneers at 11:00 AM MT on Sunday and the temperature at kickoff is expected to be a blistering 92 degrees.