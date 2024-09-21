This jaw-dropping statistic could guarantee a Broncos victory in Week 3
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's history against Todd Bowles could guarantee a victory in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season. Payton's time in the NFL has allowed him to go up against a ton of defensive minds, some great, some not so great. Payton has a reputation as being an offensive genius, and he's working with what he's got in Denver thus far.
Anyway, the Broncos play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season, going up against Todd Bowles, who has been the Bucs head coach since the 2022 NFL Season. I did some digging and was able to find a bunch of matchups between Sean Payton and Todd Bowles. And folks, it's not been pretty for Bowles.
In Payton's time as a head coach, he's gone 8-0 against Todd Bowles as both a head coach and a defensive coordinator, so let's dive into all eight of these matchups to see what the games looked like:
2013 - New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals (Bowles is the Defensive Coordinator)
Saints 31, Cardinals 7
2017 - New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets (Bowles is the Head Coach)
Saints 31, Jets 19
2019 - New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2x, Bowles is the Defensive Coordinator)
Saints 31, Buccaneers 24
Saints 34, Buccaneers 17
2020 - New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2x, Bowles is the Defensive Coordinator)
Saints 34, Buccaneers 23
Saints 38, Buccaneers 3
2021 - New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2x, Bowles is the Defensive Coordinator)
Saints 36, Buccaneers 27
Saints 9, Buccaneers 0
So yeah, Sean Payton is 8-0 in his head coaching career against Todd Bowles and his defenses. His teams have averaged 30.5 points per game. Whatever Payton is doing when he goes up against Todd Bowles is working in a big way. To make matters worse for the Bucs, they may be without all of Antoine Winfield Jr, Calijah Kancey, and Vita Vea in Week 3. Those are, arguably, their three best defensive players.
The Broncos offense may be able to attack the Bucs defense in a certain way, so this could be the week where Denver's O and Bo Nix get going. The other side of this matchup is if the Broncos defense can holdup against Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, who have been other-worldly this season.
The Buccaneers do not have the most dangerous rushing attack, so this could allow the defensive front to tee off a bit. Vance Joseph also loves to blitz, so if you look at the crumbs here and there, this could be a trap game for the Buccaneers.
Can the Denver Broncos get their first win of the 2024 NFL Season?