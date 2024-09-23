3 Reasons why Bo Nix’s week 3 performance was not a fluke
By Kaden Staab
Bo Nix. Yeah, he’s good. Not only shredded the Tampa Bay defense apart but he did it both in the air and on the ground. The Denver Broncos have found their guy and we're going to look at exactly why this performance was the standard moving forward and not a fluke outing.
Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has coming out party in Week 3
Nix was on time and on target. He was aggressive but at the same time did it in a manner of protecting the ball, which, was an improvement from his first two weeks. This performance was more of what we saw Nix do these last two years at Oregon. He was decisive and elusive. Take a look at this run he had out of nowhere.
Nix also showed his ability to operate at the line of scrimmage. This is something that the last great quarterback the Broncos had was a master at. Peyton Manning consistently operated at the LOS by seeing what the defense would give him and how he could attack that. Nix was showing signs of the same thing yesterday. Operating at a high level and being able to take advantage of matchups while exploiting holes in the defense.
If you watch elite-level quarterbacks, they use every bit of that play clock to make sure they know what the defense is about to give them so they know beforehand where to go with the ball. Nix showing this ability only three games in bodes extremely well for his long-term success.
Finally, Nix finally showed what he could do even without a running game. Or, at minimum, one that doesn’t offer a lot at the moment. Denver still has to figure out who is going to be their lead running back. Williams continues to struggle on a yards-per-attempt basis. McLaughlin showed his elusiveness when he juked and spread around the edge to score his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Tyler Badie later on showed what he could do by ripping off a couple of 18+ yard runs. It appears as if Badie should be the guy, but the point here is that Nix was able to remain highly efficient in both his passing and rushing attacks while his running backs offered him little to nothing. Most high-end teams must have a running game for their quarterback to succeed. Watching Nix do it without one only puts a heavier stamp on why this was a legitimate performance.
Nix showed us exactly why Sean Payton was so high on him from his first private workout with him in Eugene. He spread the ball all over the field and showed what he can do when the pocket collapses. Bo Nix is the guy for Denver and he set things in motion yesterday that will have the league thinking twice before writing the Denver Broncos off again.