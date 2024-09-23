Who gets game balls after the Denver Broncos Week 3 victory in Tampa Bay?
The Denver Broncos earned a commanding win in Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who gets a game ball? Spoiler alert; there are a ton of game balls to go around here. the Denver Broncos embarrassed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, cruising to their first win of the 2024 NFL Season.
Denver started out 0-3 in 2023, so they're already one game ahead of where they were at this point last year. The Broncos won in all three phases. The offense was efficient, the defense was suffocating, and the special teams unit did their job. Let's dive into who gets a game ball for Week 3.
Bo Nix, QB
This one is obvious. The Denver Broncos may have found their QB of the future, as Bo Nix put a stellar performance together in Week 3, going 25/36 for 216 yards, 47 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Nix's passer rating was only an 85, but it's important to not put a ton of stock in certain statistics. Nix played better than what you might think an 85-rating performance were to look like.
He was extremely decisive with the ball and truly only made one errant throw. Nix was insane in the pocket, as he avoided sacks and made a ton of great plays with his legs. Nix led two touchdown drives and also was able to put the team in good enough field position to kick four field goals.
It's his first NFL win and a much-deserved game ball.
Tyler Badie, RB
I am not sure we need to see RB Javonte Williams getting carries at this point. Tyler Badie broke out a long run late in the game to add insult to injury, and finished with 70 rushing yards on just nine carries. When the ball is in Badie's hands, it seems like there's always a big play to be had. Going forward, Tyler Badie should get RB1 duties, and when rookie RB Audric Estime comes back from injured reserve, he should slide into Williams' role.
Frankly, the Broncos' RB rotation should be Badie/Jaleel McLaughlin/Estime. The young Broncos' RB was stellar today and provided a needed spark in the run game when it was truly needed. Denver rushed for 136 yards on the day and threw for 216. That is exactly the type of ratio this team needs to have if they hope to continue winning games in 2024.
Tyler Badie gets a game ball for being able to get the struggling Denver Broncos' run game going in Week 3.
The entire defense
I mean, my goodness! Safety Brandon Jones had an interception and a fumble recovery. Riley Moss had six total tackles and stellar pass coverage. Patrick Surtain II locked up WR Mike Evans, and all of Dondrea Tillman, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Devon Key notched sacks.
It was a truly complete performance from the defense, and a game ball will obviously go to Vance Joseph, who has fielded one of the best defenses in football through three weeks. The Denver Broncos defensive front was a sore spot heading into the offseason, and it seems like they figured that out. The early emergence of CB Riley Moss has been a joy to watch, and the safety plan from Brandon Jones and PJ Locke III has been excellent.
Hats off to the defense for this performance. They all get a game ball.