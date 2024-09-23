It's never been more over for Russell Wilson after latest Steelers' victory
Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson may not even sniff the field as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB in the 2024 NFL Season. Through three games, the Steelers are 3-0 with Justin Fields under center. They ended up starting Fields in Week 1 due to a calf injury what Wilson suffered in the offseason.
And Fields hasn't looked back. While the former Chicago Bears QB has truly done nothing all that special, he's not actively losing games for the team, and there is really no reason for him to be pulled from the lineup in favor of Wilson.
Through three games, Fields has completed 55/75 passes for 518 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He's averaging just 172.7 yards per game but does have a respectable 95.3 passer rating.
Fields has added 90 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Pittsburgh is scoring just 17 points per game, but their defense is first in the NFL, holding opponents to just 8.7 points per game. The Denver Broncos are actually averaging .3 points per game more, but the Steelers have won all three of Fields starts, and that's saying something.
Pittsburgh will have some tougher opponents coming up in future weeks with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Jets, but it's not like the Steelers haven't held their own. For Russell Wilson, he surely did not expect this to happen, and him being even more entrenched as the QB2 may have put a dagger in his chances to even suit up as the starter for the Steelers.
At this point, as long as Pittsburgh doesn't go on some crazy losing streak, they'll probably keep Fields as the starter. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has always been a guy who fields a competent rushing attack, so him being paired up with Justin Fields is actually quite ideal for Pittsburgh.
Now this team isn't a contender; their offense is still below-average and lacks a true WR2, but if their defense can keep their opponents in check, Pittsburgh could again clinch another winning record. Russell Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos after just 30 starts with the team from 2022-2023. The Broncos won only 11 of his starts, and the team cut ties with him before his contract with the team kicked in.
Denver reset at QB with Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, and saw Nix and the offense take a huge step forward in Week 3. The Broncos have clearly not missed Russell Wilson and have surely forgotten about him at this point.