Broncos RB Javonte Williams proving he's no longer part of the solution
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams just is not cutting it anymore. The team should make a major shake up to their RB room at this point. Williams has not averaged four yards per carry in a game for almost an entire year. Yes, nearly an entire calendar season. The former second-round pick has rushed for just 52 yards on 24 carries this season, which comes out to be 2.2 yards per carry.
I am not sure how the Broncos can go forward with giving Williams any carries. He had a crucial fumble while the Broncos were driving. It definitely changed the momentum of the game, as the Buccaneers proceeded to score a touchdown after the turnover. Had the Broncos lost this game, the fumble by Williams would have easily been the turning point.
The team saw backup RB Tyler Badie gain 70 yards on just nine carries, and given his limited touches coming into this game, he seems to always have a big play up his sleeve when he does touch the ball.
The unfortunate thing here is that rookie RB Audric Estime is on injured reserve, so it may actually be hard to remove Javonte Williams from the rotation, but it's a needed change. Williams was someone George Paton traded up for in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He was a beat his rookie season, but a 2022 knee injury is something that could be severely impacting Williams even today. Williams is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and being that the Broncos took Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, there is just no scenario under the sun where Williams is a part of the solution going forward.
He's been a horrible running back the last calendar year for the Broncos; let's just tell it how it is. Both Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are way more explosive, and I bet Audric Estime could perform better as a rookie than Williams does now.
Javonte Williams continues to be the worst draft pick of the George Paton era. It was a horrible use of a high draft pick and one that has forced Denver to look elsewhere for RB production. Williams is not only not average four yards per carry, but he's closer to two yards per carry.
This is not a sustainable solution. Javonte Williams should not, under any circumstances, be a part of the Denver Broncos RB solution going forw