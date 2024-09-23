Broncos need to make a major move when this rookie RB returns from injury
The Denver Broncos must make a major change to their running back rotation in a couple of weeks to field a more consistent rushing attack. Broncos' RB Javonte Williams has averaged 2.2 yards per carry this season.
Two point two.
Williams is simply unplayable at this point, and it quickly became clear that the Broncos' run game was a player issue as soon as they gave more carries to Tyler Badie, who rushed for 70 yards in the team's Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Williams has ran the ball 24 times this year for 52 yards.
His skills in pass protection could warrant him still getting snaps, but as soon as rookie running back Audric Estime is able to come off of injured reserve, which is in a couple of weeks, not only should Estime slide into the rotation, but the Broncos should slide Javonte Williams totally out of the rotation, perhaps making him inactive on gamedays going forward.
The team may have planned for life after Javonte Williams when they took Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft. The RB from Notre Dame only turned 21 years old in September, so he's very young. Williams suffered a major knee injury about two years ago during the 2022 NFL Season, and at this point, if that knee injury is still impacting him years later, there may not be much left of Williams in the NFL.
He's still 24 years old, so it's not like age is a concern. He carried the ball in college 366 times in 35 games, so I am not sure there was a ton of wear and tear on his body coming into his NFL career. This continues to be the worst draft pick of the George Paton era, and it's getting to a point where it may be genuinely impossible for Williams to be an efficient back in the NFL.
When Audric Estime is back and healthy, the team should trot out a three-man running back rotation with him, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. This could be the way forward for the Denver Broncos, and if Estime turns out to be a legitimate back in the NFL, Denver may actually have a deep stable at the position.
There may be no trade value to be had with Javonte Williams, so keeping him inactive on game days until free agency begins could be their only option, but a chance is necessary for this unit.