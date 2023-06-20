Broncos could move on from Russell Wilson even if he bounces back in 2023
I think there is a chance that the Denver Broncos can move on from Russell Wilson even if he has a bounce-back season in 2023. Do I think this will happen? No, I truly don't, but crazier things have happened in the NFL and I truly would not be surprised if Russell Wilson is not a Denver Bronco come 2024.
As of now, things seem to be running smoothly for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. Payton has been complimentary of Wilson up to this point, and nothing seems to be out of the ordinary. The Broncos do appear to have enough in place on offense to bounce back as a unit in 2023, which would be great news.
Fielding a competent offense would make the Denver Broncos a very competitive team and likely would see them vying for a top Wild Card spot in 2023. Well, what if that does indeed happen and Russell Wilson does bounce back? Could the Denver Broncos still part ways with the veteran QB?
I think it's possible. One reason why I think it's possible is that perhaps Sean Payton does get enough out of Wilson but also realizes he's still working with damaged goods. Maybe Payton's expert eye sees things in Wilson's game that we don't and was just trying to make it work with him in 2023.
Another reason why could be Wilson's age. He does turn 35 years old in 2023, which is definitely getting up there. Perhaps Sean Payton, who has final roster say, wants to move on from Wilson in the event that his age genuinely catches up to him.
Furthermore, what if there are other, younger quarterbacks on the market next year? What if the Arizona Cardinals earn the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and want to take Caleb Williams? Arizona would then trade Kyler Murray, and I'd rather have Murray for 2024 than Wilson. Maybe Payton wouldn't want to miss out on that.
Another QB who I think could be on the move is Dak Prescott. What if the Dallas Cowboys fail to make it past the divisional round again? Don't you think that Dak Prescott would generate some trade buzz? I think it's possible.
Heck, even Kirk Cousins could be an option. His game as a pure pocket passer is more sustainable as QBs age than Wilson's is, and maybe Sean Payton would want to ride with Cousins for a year or two instead of Wilson. Cousins would also come much cheaper, too.
You see, I think there are a few legitimate reasons why the Denver Broncos could move on from Russell Wilson in 2023 even if he has a bounce-back season.