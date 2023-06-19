How many divisions could the Denver Broncos win in 2023?
Let's get one thing straight -- if the Denver Broncos can win the AFC West in 2023, no other NFL division is off limits. The AFC West wasn't the gauntlet many expected it to be last year with four potential playoff teams, but it does include the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the best team in the NFL right now. Everyone's chasing them.
It feels like the best the Denver Broncos -- or anyone else in the AFC West -- may be able to do is second place in their own division, but what about other divisions around the NFL? If the NFL did some sort of realignment, could the Broncos actually be division champs elsewhere?
Let's look at the divisions the Broncos might actually be able to win in 2023.
Other NFL divisions the Denver Broncos could win in 2023
AFC East? Probably not
The Buffalo Bills are the kings of the AFC East right now. The New York Jets just got Aaron Rodgers. The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs last year and didn't get any worse by adding Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey. I'm not sure the Broncos would be winning the AFC East this coming season. It might be an even tougher road to second place in this division than the AFC West.
AFC South? Yes.
The AFC South looks like a pretty poor division overall, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the league's most exciting up-and-coming teams. With Trevor Lawrence projected to take that next step forward in 2023, projecting the Denver Broncos as division champions in the AFC South is at least a little bold considering the way things played out in 2022 but I could see the Broncos winning this division.
AFC North? Not likely.
The Cincinnati Bengals look like one of the best overall teams in the NFL and they haven't really done anything to get worse this offseason. I don't have any problem putting the Broncos ahead of teams like the Steelers and Browns right now, maybe even the Ravens, but it would be tough to see them getting past the Bengals in the AFC North.
NFC East? No.
The reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles only lost two games with Jalen Hurts in the lineup last season, including the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are going to be awesome again this season, in all likelihood, while the Dallas Cowboys are right there behind them. I think those are two of the best teams in the NFC. The Giants made the playoffs last year and the Commanders play tough defense. I don't think the Broncos would be winning the NFC East in 2023.
NFC South? Yes.
It looks like if the Broncos were placed in either the AFC or NFC South, they might be either division favorites or at least strong contenders. I don't know how the NFC South is going to shake out this coming season with every team making major changes, but the favorites right now have got to be the Saints with Derek Carr. I think the Broncos are going to be better than most of the teams in this division, for sure.
NFC West? Maybe.
The NFC West is a very strong division but there are major question marks for me going into this season. What are the Rams going to look like health-wise? Will the 49ers be just as good with Brock Purdy as the full-time QB1? Will the Seahawks be able to rebound after a sluggish finish last year? I think the NFC West is pretty wide-open even with some really good teams.
So, how many divisions could the Broncos win in 2023?
If I were a betting man, I probably wouldn't put much money on any picks on this list outside of the AFC South or NFC South. If I were feeling confident and overly optimistic, I might project the Broncos to win the NFC West. It's going to be a tough enough battle for the Broncos in the AFC West this season as it is.