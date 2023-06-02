Denver Broncos' roster: Stealing one non-QB from AFC West rivals
Let's have a bit of fun with this article and steal one non-quarterback from each of the Denver Broncos AFC West foes to complete their roster. If the Denver Broncos were to steal one player, non-quarterback, from each of their AFC West foes, who would they choose?
Adding in the non-QB criteria is for obvious reasons, so this should really make you think. I could argue that Denver does have the most complete roster in the division, especially if Russell Wilson bounces back.
And I could also argue that each team has a solid argument to make the playoffs in the 2023 season. I think three teams from the AFC West making the postseason in 2023 is not at all out of the realm of possibility.
Las Vegas Raiders - Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders - Maxx Crosby
I think this is the obvious choice here. Maxx Crosby had 12.5 sacks in 2022 and has 37.5 over his first four seasons in the NFL. He has given the Denver Broncos a bunch of fits in the recent past, and he's simply one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.
Adding him to a pass rush that already features Randy Gregory and Baron Browning would create of the deepest pass rushes in the NFL, and Denver would fill their most urgent remaining need if they could steal Crosby.
Los Angeles Chargers - Asante Samuel Jr
Los Angeles Chargers - Asante Samuel Jr
Next, I am going to steal a stud cornerback who has NFL blood in Asante Samuel Jr, son of, you guessed it, Asante Samuel. ASJR has played in 29 games in two seasons and he's notched four interceptions, 22 passes defended, and 100 total tackles.
He's really an all-around corner and has begun his career on a high note. Some may disagree with this selection choose someone like Rashawn Slater or even another EDGE rusher in Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack, but I think adding Crosby to the mix satisfies the pass rush, and it's imperative that Denver continues to boast a strong secondary to combat the opposing passing attacks. Having Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams, and Samuel in the CB room would be nothing short of a lockdown unit.
Kansas City Chiefs - Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs - Creed Humphrey
The best center in the game of football right now is Creed Humphrey, and adding him to this already stronger OL unit would propel the Denver Broncos' OL to the top in the NFL. Humphrey was a 2021 NFL Draft pick out of Oklahoma and hit the ground running.
I also think he plays bigger than his size. He's 6'4" and 300 pounds, but it seems like he'd be a lot bigger, honestly. Right now, the Denver Broncos are projected to start Lloyd Cushenberry at the center position in 2023. I do not think that's nearly good enough, so I want to add a stud like Humphrey to the mix.
On a side note, Denver does have a chance to upgrade their center situation (cough, cough, Ben Jones) if they were really worried about the position, but I personally have faith that rookie draft pick Alex Forsyth will win the C1 job.
So, what do you think? Maxx Crosby, Asante Samuel Jr, and Creed Humphrey are the three non-quarterbacks I'd pick for the Broncos' roster.