5 former Broncos who could have big seasons with other teams in 2023
Bradley Chubb and Dre'Mont Jones lead a handful of former Denver Broncos player’s s who could thrive with other teams in the 2023 NFL season.
The focus of Broncos Country is obviously on the current team and roster, but there's no denying that fans will pay attention to former Denver Broncos around the league all throughout the 2023 season. There is a variety of notable names floating around the league, many of which will be on the Denver Broncos' schedule in 2023.
Which former Broncos will fans be paying the most attention to? Which players are in line to potentially have the best seasons with other teams in 2023? Let's take a little jog down memory lane and take a look at some familiar names in different places this upcoming season.
5 former Denver Broncos that could thrive on other teams in 2023
1. Von Miller, EDGE, Buffalo Bills
Unfortunately, an injury cut short Von Miller's 2022 season with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills gave Miller a six-year, $120 million in 2022 NFL Free Agency, making Von Miller the first defensive player in the history of the NFL to sign two contracts worth $100 million or more in total money. If anyone is deserving of being the first to achieve that, it's Von Miller.
Miller had eight sacks last year for the Bills in just 11 games. He was on pace for 41 total pressures (27 pressures in 11 games) and that would have been the most for him in the last five seasons at least. Injuries are the absolute worst.
Miller is no stranger to the comeback trail from major knee surgery. He's a rare breed of athlete and his game is founded on being explosive, so at the age of 34, there's going to be some worry about whether Miller will be able to still be his explosive self. I'm not worried about it in the slightest. Like a great golfer, Miller's game is only going to be more refined with age.
He's going to be rushing the passer as long as he wants. I think we'll see him reach double-digit sacks this year for the Bills.