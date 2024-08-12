Bo Nix reacts after his stellar Denver Broncos preseason debut
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix doesn't exude the same level of charisma we once saw from former first-round pick Tim Tebow, but he exudes a very similar type of humble confidence. That humble confidence comes across in the way Nix plays the game of football and it comes across when you get the opportunity to hear him speak to the media.
Nix will give a diplomatic answer to a question when needed, but he's not afraid to just be blunt or honest about feeling good after a strong performance like we saw against the Colts.
Nix speaks like someone who has been playing the game for quite some time. His maturity comes through any time he speaks, but he's obviously still taking the lumps you're typically going to see a rookie take. As exciting as his preseason debut was, Nix had a pretty rough throw early in the game to Greg Dulcich. There was a bad snap exchange with the center. He and Devaughn Vele weren't on the same page with a chance at a touchdown before the end of the first half. It wasn't a perfect debut, but Nix was comfortable out there nonetheless.
"Yeah, I felt pretty good today. I thought, again, like you said, when we executed well, guys were in the right spots, and we moved the ball efficiently a lot of the day, and that usually turns into points. And so when you get your points in a game like that, when it's kind of going back and forth, it's always good."- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)
After not really looking like he was in much of a rhythm, Nix started to find a groove and finished the game 15-of-21 passing with a touchdown to Marvin Mims and a number of plays made with his legs as well.
As far as the difference between college and the professional level? Nix doesn't seem overly phased by that either.
“I could tell it was a little bit faster. It was definitely more professional. The guys are in the right spots.
They're disguising. They're doing well, they're where they are supposed to be. But I felt very calm and relaxed back there. It was just a game. They were still in Cover 3, quarters and man. It's the same defense, and so you just got to figure out which one they're in and then execute the play that's called. But I thought we did a great job with our play calls today, we stayed in rhythm. We ran the ball efficiently, and that's always nice. So overall, it was a very productive day."
Bo Nix
One thing you notice about Nix is that he doesn't really make the same mistakes twice. Of course, we're lumping in the things we saw from him at Oregon with just practice footage and one preseason game's worth of reps, but he's the type of player who takes pride in efficiency and excellence out there. He's going to make mistakes, but he's going to remember what he did wrong and correct for the next time.
It's important to pump the brakes a little bit since it's one preseason game, but Broncos Country has every right to be excited about what they saw from Bo Nix against the Colts. Up next for him is going to be a start against the Green Bay Packers after another week at practice. If we start seeing Nix stack these days and weeks together, the hype train is going to start going out of control.