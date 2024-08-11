Broncos must make Bo Nix official starter after stellar preseason performance
The Denver Broncos got a taste of the Bo Nix experience in their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Folks, Bo Nix was stellar, and that seems to be the common theme among the NFL landscape after their Week 1 preseason victory over the Colts.
Bo Nix went 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown. It was good for a 102.3 passer rating, and Nix also led four scoring drives, two of which were touchdowns and two were field goals. What we saw from Nix on Sunday was what many of us saw during his time at Oregon. He was incredibly decisive with the football. He showed great poise, did not get sacked, and also made plays with his legs.
In fact, his numbers could have been even better. Nix threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone during the first half, but upon closer look, it was a perfectly placed ball by Nix. Reynolds should have come down with it:
So we could be talking about Nix having thrown closer to 150 yards and two touchdowns. Nonetheless, Nix looked extremerly comfortable working the offense and showed a lot of promise. He looked quite a bit better than Jarrett Stidham, and at this point, Denver should waste no time and should name Nix the starter.
There isn't anything more that we need to see from Nix. Sure, him being named the starter doesn't mean he's going to play well all the time, but the Broncos need to move forward with their rookie quarterback and make a push the right way.
We already know that Nix is going to start the Denver Broncos second preseason game, but Sean Payton should formally announce him as the starter, no later than after the Broncos second game, which will come against the Green Bay Packers on August 18th. The Broncos made a bold move when they used the 12th overall pick on Nix, as many thought he was a second-round talent.
Anyway, the Denver Broncos have to be feeling great after their preseason victory against the Colts.