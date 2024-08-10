Denver Broncos preseason: At the end of the day, the games don't mean much
The Denver Broncos will begin their 2024 preseason on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Now yes, to an extent, these games matter quite a bit for players who are trying to survive the final roster cut downs, but at the end of the day, these games are just about getting reps for players.
I would bet that about 95% of the Denver Broncos starting lineups on both sides of the ball are pretty set in stone. That would include the QB position, in my opinion, where Bo Nix has made a lot of progress and where he seems in line to take the job and run with it to begin the 2024 NFL Season.
There also may not be much else to talk about on offense with the projected starters. Defensively, there could still be an open contest at ILB and perhaps at CB as well. But more broadly, while us fans do enjoy the preseason action, at the end of the day, the games do not mean much of anything as we approach the regular season.
I am sure you can find loads of examples of teams who were just downright awful in the preseason, only to be excellent when the regular season begins. You can also surely find this with individual players, too. Bo Nix is going to get a good bit of action, and I would be a bit uneasy if he did not look good, but there is a distinct reason why these are preseason games.
If Nix is just flat-out bad in the preseason, that does not mean he would be bad in the regular season. So my plea to you, Broncos Country, is to not get too caught up in what you see on the field. Yes, the reps are important in certain aspects, but at the end of the day, the regular season is when things start counting.
So let's enjoy that football is returning and not put too much emotion into how certain players look in the Broncos 2024 preseason schedule. They play the Colts on Sunday.