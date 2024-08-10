Broncos are getting closer to the official start of a new and needed era
The Denver Broncos have announced their starters for the first two preseason games against the Colts and the Packers. It's only a matter of time, right? Well, here is now what we know about which Broncos QBs are going to start in the team's first two preseason games.
Denver opens up their preseason away against the Indianapolis Colts, and Sean Payton is going to have veteran QB Jarrett Stidham start that game. That really should be no surprise, as it gives Stidham a first chance to show that he should stick around on this roster, and perhaps does appease him a bit that he is the first of the three QBs to start a game.
Well, in the second game of the preseason, which also happens to be the Broncos first home preseason game, rookie QB Bo Nix is getting the start, and to me, this is a logical move that makes loads of sense. Being a rookie QB in the NFL has to be quite daunting, and it's easy to see why Nix gets his first start at home. He'll be in front of the home crowd, and the fans are going to be losing their minds.
This will be a great way for Nix to ease into his NFL career, and it does also reward him as well, as he has done what they've asked him to do this offseason cycle. The third preseason QB starter is not currently known yet, but you have to figure it could be open to any of the three Broncos starters. I would venture to guess that Sean Payton is going to want Bo Nix to start that game, as that would essentially guarantee him the starting job for the 2024 NFL Season.
Folks, we are now that much closer to the start of a new and needed era in Broncos Country. This is a joyous time for the fans and something that has been needed for years now. In a few short weeks, we could be watching rookie QB Bo Nix being given the keys to the franchise. Can the rookie cement a legacy with the Denver Broncos?