New wide receiver development should force Broncos to go all-in with a trade
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb may now have a better chance to be traded than Brandon Aiyuk. The Denver Broncos must make a move here. Here's a good summary of the recent development from Bleacher Report:
"Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' lack of urgency in hammering out a new contract with CeeDee Lamb could lead to a shocking blockbuster move that no one saw coming this offseason.- Maurice Moton
When talking to reporters about Lamb's contract situation, Jones said, "I don't have any urgency to get it done."
In a response on X to Jones' comments, Lamb simply laughed it off, reposting "lol." He also scrubbed his X handle of any Cowboys affiliation.
We're still about four weeks away from the Cowboys' season opener with the Cleveland Browns. Lamb doesn't need to play in the preseason. So, perhaps Jones won't feel the urgency to get a deal done until late August or early September."
This could be a situation to monitor. The Cowboys have had about as bad of an offense as an NFL team can have. It was largely thought that all of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons would get new deals, as those three are arguably their best players and key pieces in them winning 36 regular season games over the last three years.
While the Cowboys have not done a lot in the postseason recently, they have been a very good team, and it's been due to Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons. Well, we are now weeks from the regular season, and none of them have a long-term deal done, and with Jerry Jones saying what he said about having no urgency, that should cause the Denver Broncos to pick up the phone and try to make a trade happen.
I am so utterly confused as to why Broncos fans would be against a huge move like this. If you want to say that the team is rebuilding, fine. They aren't, but even if we concede that point; how does a team complete a rebuild?
They acquire very good players, folks.
This is especially true for the Denver Broncos situation, as they have a rookie QB who seems very in line to start in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. I cannot name many things that would be better for a rookie QBs development than giving him an elite, stud WR like CeeDee Lamb. It fixes the Broncos WR problem, gives them a long-term fixture on offense, and sets Bo Nix up for great success.
And frankly, who cares about the money and draft picks? It's not our money. It's not our draft picks. This is an elite player that might be available in a trade, and that should be enough for the Broncos to call the Cowboys to try and get a trade done.