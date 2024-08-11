Watch Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix throw his first touchdown pass
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix finally made his preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts in what ended up being a fun 34-30 win for the Broncos. Nix contributed heavily to the victory, orchestrating four scoring drives including a pair of touchdown drives during his 36 total snaps.
One of Nix's drives ended with his first NFL touchdown pass, and even though it's just the preseason, this was still a great sight to see.
Bo Nix fires a fastball to Marvin Mims Jr. for his first Broncos touchdown pass
The throw from Nix to Marvin Mims Jr. here is impressive on a number of fronts. Mims is coming in motion from the right side of the field and it looks like Nix has the option here to either hand it off or throw it, and he sees Mims coming open almost immediately.
Even though Mims is open, there's not a moment for Nix to hesitate and he fires a fastball to beat the defensive back. It looks like Nix put a little extra mustard on the pass to make sure it got to Mims quickly, but he also fired it accurately.
And this pass play came on 3rd-and-goal, making it one of four third-down conversions through the air for Nix on the day. He also had this gem of a throw to Courtland Sutton moving to his left:
Nix finished this game 15-of-21 passing with a touchdown and four scoring drives, four third-down conversions on top of it all. Broncos Country is going to be understandably very excited after this performance from Nix as he really showed off the full gambit of his skill set.
We saw Nix get rid of the ball quickly. We saw him distribute the ball to a variety of receivers (19 different players received at least one target in this game from all three quarterbacks combined). We saw Nix get out of the pocket and make plays on the move. We saw him change arm angles as needed. We saw him checking plays at the line of scrimmage.
It wasn't perfect, but it also couldn't have gone much better for Nix.
Well, the hype train might be off the rails if Josh Reynolds had caught this pass:
The ball placement on this downfield throw is ridiculous. Did the Denver Broncos find their franchise quarterback finally? Time will tell, but it's reasonable to be excited after what we saw from Bo Nix in his preseason debut against the Colts. Up next? A start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the preseason.