Bo Nix unleashes his most underrated skill at Denver Broncos training camp
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is known for a lot of different aspects of his game as well as his general career arc up to this point. He's known for playing at Auburn and Oregon. He's known for getting rid of the ball quickly. He's known for being accurate as a passer.
One thing you don't often hear about with Nix is his exceptional athletic talent and ability to run as a quarterback. That trait will go underrated when you are completing nearly 78 percent of your passes -- the highest completion rate in the history of college footbal -- and throwing 45 touchdowns. But there's no doubt that Nix is a capable runner at the quarterback position, and maybe more than just capable.
Nix is rather exceptional in this regard, and it's an aspect of his game that has gone underrated.
Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix unleashes his ability to make plays as a runner at training camp
At Day 5 of Denver Broncos training camp, the pads came on for the first time. After practice, reporters were buzzing about a play by Nix in which he took off after dropping back to pass, showing off his impressive wheels as the Denver Broncos' defense was in pursuit.
There are a few things you really love with this specific play from Nix. First of all, you see him drop back and scan the entire field. Nix played 61 games at the collegiate level and his overall experience shines through in a variety of ways, but the guy knows how to go through his progressions and read a defense.
After Nix goes through his progressions, he senses the pocket collapsing and makes a very quick decision to escape the pocket. He sees an opening and bursts through like a running back on a delayed handoff, and then he takes an angle to make it appear as though Broncos starting linebacker Alex Singleton was caught off guard a little bit by his speed.
In a game situation, who knows whether Singleton would have popped him or whether Nix would have kept on running. It looks like Pat Surtain II would have caught up to him and Nix would have probably had to slide in a real game, but the fact remains -- the guy's ability to run might be a weapon the Broncos consider using throughout the course of the season.
Yes, Nix was an extremely prolific passer at the college level, especially in his final two seasons at Oregon, but it's easy to forget that he was a five-star "dual-threat" prospect coming out of the high school ranks. Over the course of his collegiate career, Nix racked up a whopping 38 rushing touchdowns, including 14 in his first year with the Ducks. He also caught a touchdown pass that year.
The point is simple -- there are layers to Bo Nix and his game that were seemingly overlooked by media and pundits in the evaluation process. Nix was incorrectly labeled as being too old of a prospect or not having a high enough ceiling when the reality is that people failed to put the pieces of the puzzle together.
You have a head coach in Sean Payton who has crafted offenses to suit the likes of Drew Brees -- a pure pocket passer -- and Taysom Hill -- a player who lands somewhere in the Tim Tebow scale among NFL passing abilities. And Payton won with both guys. With Bo Nix under center, Payton is going to be able to meld concepts from both of those offenses together and the Broncos' offense will be much more dynamic as a result.