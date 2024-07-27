More glowing reviews continue to pour in for Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos may have hit a grand-slam in the 2024 NFL Draft when they used their 12th overall pick on Bo Nix. I challenge you to find a report out there saying that Broncos QB Bo Nix has not done well thus far in his first offseason in the NFL.
Guess what? You won't.
A recently report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN continues to further the idea that the Broncos hit it out of the park with Bo Nix, their first-round selection from Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is what Fowler had to say:
And if you listen to the entire segment, it's clear that the praise Fowler is reporting on isn't just fluff. Not at all. Bo Nix has taken the Denver Broncos by storm during his rookie season, so it only has to be a matter of time before the QB is officially named the starter of the Denver Broncos.
The most ideal situation here is that Nix does indeed genuinely win the job, and is named the starter at some point. Head coach Sean Payton does not have to name a starter before any preseason games; he could name the starter two hours before kickoff if he wanted to.
What is most important here is that Bo Nix has been having himself quite the offseason, as every time we write one of these articles on the young signal-caller, it's about him earning more glowing reviews.
Sure, Nix is going to have some brutal games during his rookie season especially, but if you're a Broncos fan, you have to be loving life right now, as Denver may have just gotten themselves a stud rookie quarterback, and this is clearly the way to built a winning NFL roster.
Only time will tell if Bo Nix is the right QB for the Denver Broncos, but all of these reports seem to indicate that he is the man for the job now and in the future.