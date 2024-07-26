QB who lit up Broncos during 2023 season just signed massive deal
The Denver Broncos had 70 points put on them by the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 NFL Season, and their QB just signed a mega extension. One of the worst defensive performances in all of sports perhaps came early on in the 2023 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos traveled to Miami to face the Dolphins, and managed to give up 70 points.
And it's still something that is hovering over their heads today. Well, their QB, Tua Tagovailoa, just signed a mega contract extension with the team. The deal is worth $212.4 million over four seasons, which comes out to over $53 million per season.
This puts Tagovailoa near the top of the QB market, as it marks yet another passer to sign a huge deal this offseason. Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, who the Broncos beat up on early in the 2023 NFL Season, could be next up for a huge deal.
The Denver Broncos are one of many teams across the NFL who have a QB on a rookie deal in Bo Nix. Zach Wilson is also on his rookie deal, an their last QB, Jarrett Stidham, is in the final year of a $10 million free agency deal.
During the 70-point embarrassment at the hands of the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa threw for a whopping 309 yards and four touchdowns on 23/26 passing. His rating of 155.8 was the highest in a single game of his 2023 season, a year where he led the NFL in passing yards and threw for 29 touchdown passes.
Ideally, in a few short years, the Denver Broncos are getting ready to make Bo Nix one of the highest-paid, potentially the highest-paid QB in NFL history. We are quite a ways away from that, but you never know. The Dolphins stuck with Tagovailoa through the years, and now they have their franchise QB signed for the long-term.