3 Broncos players who could fill long-term needs in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos could have a ton of young players emerge in the 2024 NFL Season, and ideally, they help the team fill a ton of long-term needs.
Don't look now, but the Broncos could be set-up nicely for the future if 2024 goes the way they hope. I am not going to make any bold predictions here, but this team won eight games in the 2023 NFL Season and got better at several positions this offseason, so what does that tell you about their chances of success in 2024?
I personally love their chances, but even further, they have a few players who could truly help fill some long-t
3 Broncos players who could fill long-term needs in the 2024 NFL Season
Bo Nix - Quarterback
The most obvious player here who can fill a long-term need for the Denver Broncos is Bo Nix, who the team picked with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Nix has all the tools necessary to be a high-end franchise QB, but many have noted that he could already have maxed himself out in the NFL given how much he played in college.
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos do not seem to think that, and it should only be a matter of time before Nix is named the starter and takes the field for the Denver Broncos. Nix showing enough as a rookie can propel the Broncos back into contention for 2025 and beyond.
Kris Abrams-Draine - CB2
The Denver Broncos need to find a long-term solution opposite Patrick Surtain II. I suppose stud slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian could kick to the outside, but that also may not happen. The Broncos did use one of their 2024 NFL Draft picks on Kris Abrams-Draine, a CB from Missouri. Abrams-Draine somehow went in the fifth round, even though he was a second, third-round talent.
Denver could have found a diamond in the rough with Abrams-Draine, and with Patrick Surtain II surely not going anywhere, the Broncos can focus on trying to find a competent player to play opposite of him, and there is nothing stopping the rookie Abrams-Draine from doing just that.
Greg Dulcich - Tight End
So far, Greg Dulcich has looked quite good in training camp for the Denver Broncos, but that can truly only mean so much, as camp is far from the real-deal, and Dulcich has played in just 12 games through two seasons in the NFL. He is simply incapable of staying healthy, but that could perhaps change this offseason.
Dulcich has a high ceiling as a receiving tight end, and his 10-game rookie season was extremely encouraging for the future. If the former UCLA product can keep his hamstrings healthy, the Denver Broncos may end up having the next great tight end in the NFL.
Dulcich panning out in the 2024 NFL Season could seriously put the finishing touches on this offensive roster.