Patrick Surtain's contract extension with Broncos will truly break the bank
The Denver Broncos just extended their first player from the 2021 NFL Draft, and another huge extension could be on the way. The most recent contract extension handed to a cornerback was given to Tyson Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed a four-year, $76,500,000 deal. It comes out to $19,125,000 per season, which is an insane number for Campbell.
Stud cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be next in line for a Denver Broncos contract.
As of now, there are just three cornerbacks who are making at least $20 million per year. The highest-paid CB in the NFL in terms of average value is Jaire Alexander, who is at $21 million per year. Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns is at $20.1 million per year, and Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins is at $20 million per season.
All these extensions were signed in previous offseasons, so you can definitely expect Patrick Surtain II to sign a massive extension with the Denver Broncos. At this point, it has to simply be a matter of time before the two sides agree on a long-term deal. They were able to get a deal done with Quinn Meinerz, their stud right guard.
His deal is worth $20 million per season, which makes him one of the highest-paid at his position in the NFL. I am personally thinking that Surtain is going to touch $25 million per season on a four or five-year deal with the Denver Broncos, so the total value is going to hit at least $100 million.
That sounds like an overpay, but it's not. This is how NFL contracts work, and Surtain is the best cornerback in the NFL. It's going to be a huge number, but it's awesome that the Broncos have top players in Meinerz and Surtain that they can pay these exorbitant amounts.
Locking in the foundational pieces for the long-term seems to be what the Broncos are wanting to do this offseason.