Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II given disrespectful top-100 player ranking
The 33rd Team is rolling out their top-100 players of the 2024 NFL Season, and the Denver Broncos stud cornerback comes in extremely low on the list. Here are their 60-51 ranked players:
Patrick Surtain II, the best cornerback in football, and perhaps the best defensive back in football, is only the 51st best player in the NFL? What are we doing here. Yet again, we have another outlet in some fashion violently disrespecting the Denver Broncos. And as you can probably imagine, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has not yet appeared on the list, so that surely tells you that The 33rd Team has ranked him higher than Surtain.
There is this myth out there in the NFL world that Gardner is a better CB than Patrick Surtain II, and I just do not buy it. To me, Gardner is getting the 'New York media' bump, since he plays for a high-profile team in the Jets. The Jets also have a much more talented backend than the Broncos, so Surtain has not exactly had the best personnel surrounding him through his first three seasons in the NFL.
I am sure Surtain and the Denver Broncos do not really care where the stud cornerback appears on the list, but it is quite frustrating as fans, right? I mean, the Broncos have been a bottom-feeding team for years, and they are just now starting to get some things figured out. They have a top-5 guard in Quinn Meinerz, and a slew of other young and talented players.
Patrick Surtain is the team's best player by far, and he is surely a top-20-ish player in the NFL. Being the best defensive back in the league is not an easy feat, but Surtain is just that. Perhaps if the Denver Broncos are just a little better in the 2024 NFL Season, Surtain will get the attentio