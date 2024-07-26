3 Broncos starters in 2023 under immense pressure during training camp
Let's dive into a few starters on the Denver Broncos roster in the 2023 season who could be under pressure as training camp continues. A good trend that winning NFL teams have is replacing starters year over year. It's incredibly challenging and nearly impossible for a team to have 11 quality starters on both sides of the ball.
NFL rosters are incredibly fluid, and that is true for the Denver Broncos. Among their starters for the 2023 NFL Season, which are under the most pressure as training camp continues?
Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams has to be under some form of pressure during training camp, as there could be at least one new body in the running back room that could take his starting spot. Through three seasons in the NFL, Williams has never rushed for 1,000 yards and averaged less than four yards per carry in the 2023 NFL Season.
Many have thought that his major knee injury from 2022 was carrying over into 2023, which is a valid argument. Well, the Broncos did add Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, and both Williams and Estime have looked quite good in training camp thus far. But it does make you think that with Estime being a younger and more explosive player, the Broncos could actually give the former Notre Dame product the RB1 nod.
This could lead to Estime getting a few more carries per game than Javonte Williams, who is in a contract year.
DJ Jones, NT
DJ Jones was shockingly not cut by the Denver Broncos this offseason, and he could be gearing up for another year starting for the team. However, the Broncos did sign DT Malcolm Roach in free agency, who is a former New Orleans Saint and is quite the run-stopper. While the Broncos may end up deferring to the more veteran Jones, I would not count out Roach from earning the job.
He's a younger player, and with the Broncos clearly getting younger at several positions this offseason, them picking Roach to start over Jones does not seem totally out of the question.
Adam Trautman, TE
Greg Dulcich has looked quite explosive thus far in training camp for the Denver Broncos, so this could end up being one of the biggest storylines this offseason for the team, who desperately needs Dulcich to turn into a viable tight end in the NFL.
He's been dealing with injuries through his first two seasons in the NFL, as he has played in just 12 games. Well, it's quite obvious that Adam Trautman is a low-ceiling player. He's just a guy on the roster who knows the offense, as he's spent nearly all of his career with Sean Payton. He does not have a TE1 profile but is a capable blocker and will catch a pass or two here and there.
Greg Dulcich has an exponentially higher ceiling and could end up earning the TE1 job from Trautman this offseason.