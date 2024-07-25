Early returns from Broncos training camp is excellent news for the offense
One area that the Denver Broncos need to be better at in the 2024 NFL Season is out of the backfield, and they may have found something special there. Is it time to overreact? Yes, yes it is. Through the beginning of training camp for the Denver Broncos, much of the attention is obviously on the quarterback position, as Bo Nix has been the high-profile addition for the Denver Broncos.
But just take a look at some of the other news coming out of the camp practices thus far:
Here's another update from Predominantly Orange's own, Jordan Lopez:
And another update from Sean Payton:
Folks, this is great news. The backfield seems to be in a great spot at this point with Javonte Williams, a 2021 second-round pick, and the rookie Audric Estime, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Denver's running game was up and down in 2024, and it's clear that if they want to properly develop QB Bo Nix, they need to surround him with a strong running game.
And we have not even mentioned Jaleel McLaughlin, a shifty option out of the backfield as well. With this recent news about Williams and Estime, the clock seems to be ticking even louder for RB Samaje Perine, who is surely now someone who the team is going to move on from in some capacity before the season begins.
But with both Williams and Estime being young, powerful runners, the Broncos running game and offensive line can ideally wear down defenses, which should then open up the passing game with Bo Nix quite a bit. I do believe head coach Sean Payton is eyeing a scenario where the team is again run-first, but is doing it much more efficiently than they did in 2024.
This could end up being a huge recipe for success for the Denver Broncos.