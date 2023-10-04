Best, worst case scenarios for Broncos remaining games before bye week
The Denver Broncos play four more games until their bye week, which is in Week 9. What are the best and worst case scenarios for the team as they try to salvage their season? After four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Denver Broncos have one side of the ball settled, and it's not the defense.
The team is averaging 25 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. Russell Wilson is tied for second in the NFL with nine touchdown passes and has the third-highest passer rating. Sean Payton has this unit figured out. However, Vance Joseph has truly ruined the party. Between Joseph's bad coaching and a lack of talent on that side of the ball, the Broncos are 1-3 with a 3-1 defense.
The Broncos have four more games until their bye week: Jets, Chiefs, Packers, Chiefs. Right now, you could argue that Denver could win two of those games. Maybe, you can argue that they could steal a game from the Chiefs if the defense can get their stuff together.
Let's go over the best case and worst case scenario for the Denver Broncos in their remaining four games before the bye week.
1. Best Case: Broncos win three of four, defense regresses to the mean
The best case scenario is the Broncos winning three of the next four games until the bye week. They win against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs all at home. The offense remains consistent, Russell Wilson remains efficient, and the defense settles in.
Now, to be fair, it won't be easy for either side of the ball over the next four games. The New York Jets have a bruising defense and an excellent secondary. The Green Bay Packers are seeing Jordan Love lead what is currently the 10th ranked scoring offense, averaging the same number of points as the Denver Broncos.
And the Chiefs; well, they're the Chiefs, and they have made us their little brother for the last eight years. However, maybe Vance Joseph can get his unit situated after the team's first win, in which the defense had an interception and a TD. Maybe this unit needed to see some type of production before things finally click.
2. Worst Case: Broncos' defense doesn't improve, team loses next four games, trades off several veterans
I think the worst case is the absolute worst case, because the Denver Broncos are still a bad team with serious issues. There's always a chance that the worst happens. The reality of it is, though, is that something in the middle ends up being the actual fate of the team over the next four games.
However, we cannot rule out a total bottoming out of the Denver Broncos. They lose their next four games, all likely for the same reason, and the team goes into a total firesale mode at the deadline, trading players like Garett Bolles, Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, and Randy Gregory, if they can even get something for him.
Questions about Russell Wilson remaining the starter are likely circulating in the national NFL media, and Sean Payton clearly eyes the 2024 NFL Draft and the coming offseason. It would be a total disaster, but something that I think could happen.
Denver's defense is truly awful, and I don't think Sean Payton knew this roster was as bad as he thought it was. In fact, I think he thought he had a talented roster, but perhaps hiring Vance Joseph has revealed some serious issues with the team.