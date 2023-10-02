Grading Denver Broncos offense against Chicago Bears in Week 4
How did the Denver Broncos offense look vs. Chicago in Week 4?
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos earned their first win of the season as they tied for the second-largest comeback on the road in team history and won 31-28.
Russell Wilson rallied the troops and led the second-half comeback as the team manufactured 24 points in nearly 16 minutes to defeat the Bears.
The offense had its fair share of struggles throughout the game but has proved once again that it is the least of the teams' problems. Sean Payton mentioned in his post-game presser that he is still learning the players, and the sky is the limit for this offense moving forward.
There was some highs and lows, but here is how I graded the offense in Week 4.
Denver Broncos offense grade against the Chicago Bears in Week 4
Grade: B-
Many people will have a different opinion on this grade, but it could have been better or worse, depending on how you view it.
The first-half offense was not pretty at all. The opening drive touchdown for the Broncos included the only points that were scored in the first two quarters. Wilson and the offense were clicking on all cylinders, including a strike to Jerry Jeudy for 18 yards to move the chains.
The drive ended with an 18-yard touchdown with a pass to Jaleel McLaughlin on a screenplay. Quinn Meinerz picked up a great block, and the offense punched it in for six.
After that, the rest of the drives in the first half failed to get anything positive going. Pre-snap penalties by the offensive line killed momentum for multiple drives, and the offense failed to get their two dynamic playmakers, Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr., the ball more.
They combined for two targets going into the second half, which is unacceptable. Fans can't expect these two players to produce great numbers if they only get five combined touches for the game.
Fans were complaining about Jeudy not "showing" up against the Bears, not realizing he was still the leading receiver with only five targets for the whole game. His draft class members (Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and more) get five targets in one drive. Jeudy got that for the entire game and still managed to get 50 yards or more, a consistent rate he has achieved several times in Denver.
He averaged over 10 yards per carry and was reliable in certain situations. Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson for a four-yard TD to cut the deficit to 14 points.
On the next drive, McLaughlin started it off with a 12-yard run, and the momentum was shifting toward Denver's favor. Wilson connected with Jeudy on a nine-yard reception and then a 25-yard play to extend the drive.
The offense got into the red zone, and Wilson found Courtland Sutton for a 13-yard TD to make it a one-possession game. Payton had the offense in a great rhythm in the second half for the first time this season.
Once Nik Bonitto forced a pivotal fumble on Justin Fields, with Jonathon Cooper scooping and scoring to tie the game, fans could sense that Wilson was going to have a chance to win the game at the end.
After the mind-blowing decision to not kick the FG and go for it on fourth down, the defense stopped the Bears, and Wilson did what he does best. On the next play, Wilson hits Mims Jr. deep to get the team into field goal range.
It was encouraging to see the offense put up points in the second half after struggling in the first three games to do so. The adjustments appeared to have paid off, but the offense still had a lot of mistakes to clean up.
I was debating whether the grade should be a C+ or a B- because the offense didn't involve their top weapons enough. Despite not doing so, the second-half comeback by the offense and Wilson playing exceptionally well was the determining factor why I graded it how I did.
The Denver Broncos host the New York Jets next at Mile High and welcome Nathaniel Hackett back home. The drama will lead into the game as the offense needs to play better against this Jets defense in order to get to 2-3.