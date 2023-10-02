Russell Wilson lights it up again; Denver Broncos have an elite QB once again
Folks, Russell Wilson is back, and it's glorious.
Through four games of the 2023 NFL season, Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson once again looks like the old, elite QB he was for a decade in Seattle. If you were off the Russell Wilson train when the season began, it'd be smart to get back on. The veteran QB once again played well, this time carving up the Chicago Bears' defense.
Wilson completed 75 percent of his passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. On the day, his passer rating was 133.5, and now on the 2023 season, Wilson has tossed nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and currently has a passer rating of 106.7, which would stand to be the third-highest rating of his career.
Through four games, Russell Wilson is on pace for 4,310 yards, 38 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Obviously, the big story with the Denver Broncos so far has been how bad the defense is. Vance Joseph's unit made Justin Fields look like an All-Pro today, but that's a different story.
Anyway, Sean Payton seemed pretty confident that he'd be able to get Russell Wilson back to his old self, and a report from Diana Russini indicated that their relationship was and is in a good spot. Honestly, if you can't see that this thing is working out, that's your problem.
Here's the thing, though; I'm not sure this team will be quite bad enough to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and depending on where their first-round pick falls, they might be out of range for a blue-chip QB prospect. Will Sean Payton "run it back" in 2024 with Wilson? Honestly, that's the way things are trending.
Let us not forget that from 2017-2020, when Drew Brees was aging into his 40s, Payton was able to get elite, efficient production from the QB. It's not outrageous to think that Payton can continue to ride with Wilson for a few more years while figuring out the defensive personnel for the future.
Now, if by some off chance, the Denver Broncos earn, let's say, a top-three pick in the draft, I think we could expect them to target a QB, and in that case, you might be able to argue the Broncos could trade Russell Wilson. For now, though, this offense is working, and Russell Wilson is cooking.