Kyle Pitts, 4 other trades Denver Broncos must make before deadline
Should the Denver Broncos trade for Kyle Pitts? Or anyone else?
The Denver Broncos are 1-3 heading into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. That record and the current state of the team don't exactly scream that this team should be buying at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, but I subscribe to the idea that well-run teams should always be looking to buy and sell -- if the price is right -- at the NFL trade deadline. There should never be a time when you scoff at a chance to add talent to your roster for the right price, and the Broncos are certainly in no position do scoff.
They're also not in any position to potentially scoff at offers coming in on certain players. Depending on the team's record, the writing might be on the wall for some guys given their contract situations after this year, and the Broncos might want to listen to offers.
There's also the fact that this team finally has an offensive guru in the head coach's chair. We are seeing true player development and progression on that side of the ball, so adding guys who can help offensively should not be out of the question despite what some people are saying about only wanting to look into adding to the struggling defense.
With all of that being said, let's take a look at a handful of trades the Denver Broncos should be considering as we enter Week 5 of the season. The NFL trade deadline is on October 31, which is two days after Week 8. By that point, the Broncos could be in a much different position (and so could many other teams).
5 trade deadline ideas for the Denver Broncos to consider in 2023
1. Broncos should listen to offers on WR Courtland Sutton
A lot of this situation will be dependent on other variables. Will tight end Greg Dulcich be able to stay healthy? Will the Broncos sign former Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith? Will there be any other injuries between now and the NFL trade deadline?
I don't know where the Broncos will be in a handful of weeks at the receiver/tight end position, but a lot of factors will go into whether or not this team is willing to listen to offers on Courtland Sutton. But I think there is a chance they could recoup some decent value for Sutton if he continues putting up numbers. So far this season, he's already got three touchdown catches, and the Broncos have a number of other receivers who look ready for expanded roles.
Brandon Johnson has. taken a step forward. Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims need to be more involved. Greg Dulcich will command targets when he's back and healthy. At some point, the Broncos may have to consider what kind of future Courtland Sutton has with the team. If they can get a third-round pick for Sutton, that might be too good to pass up on.